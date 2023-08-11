You are here: Home - News -

Mint Property Finance makes two hires to underwriting team

  11/08/2023
Mint Property Finance has expanded its underwriting team with the addition of two employees.

The hires were made to increase the specialist lender’s capacity. 

Leigh Harwood (pictured, left) has been named development underwriter and he joins from Stream Bank where he was credit manager.

Harwood has 20 years of experience in the financial sector, including two and a half years as head of underwriting at C&M Wealth Group, two years as bridging underwriter at Alternative Bridging Corporation and three years as mortgage underwriter at Pepper Money. 

Harwood said: “I’m delighted to join the team at Mint. I’m looking forward to bringing my extensive industry knowledge to the company and helping continue their upward growth trajectory.” 

Ben Broad (pictured, right) has been hired as underwriter support. He is a recent graduate of Manchester Metropolitan University where he gained a degree in banking and finance. 

Broad said: “I’m looking forward to beginning my career at Mint, and have been warmly welcomed into the team. I’m excited to develop my knowledge of the property finance sectors and further my career in this exciting industry.” 

The two will work in Mint’s underwriting team which is led by Adam Robson and Sam Herd. They will be trained on the company’s underwriting principles whilst working on cases for broker and direct borrower clients. 

 

Very much open for business 

Andrew Lazare, managing director of Mint Property Finance, said: “As mentioned in the press previously this week, Mint continues to be very much ‘open for business’ despite the challenging economic circumstances and our two new hires reflect our ongoing and growing need for exceptional talent.  

“The addition of Ben and Leigh to our team means we will be even better placed to successfully manage new and existing enquiries through our underwriting process to completion.” 

