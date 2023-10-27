Tab extends presence in the North with two hires

Specialist lender Tab has made two appointments to strengthen its presence in the North.

Martyn Evans has been hired as a senior business development manager (BDM). He joins from Market Financial Solutions where he was a BDM for a year. Evans has almost 10 years of experience in the sector, having worked as a BDM at Virgin Money for nearly five years before taking on the same role at Landbay for three years. He later joined LiveMore as a regional sales manager.

Evans will work with sales development director Jon Sturgess and the origination team to develop new and existing relationships in the region.

Paul Holmes (pictured) has been made commercial underwriter. He joins from Redwood Bank where he worked for nearly six years, starting as an underwriter before becoming risk manager.

He has had more than 20 years of experience, including nearly four years at Metro Bank, first as an underwriter then private bank credit analyst.

At Tab, Holmes will be tasked with performing risk analysis as part of the credit process for prospective borrowers seeking commercial mortgages.

Duncan Kreeger, CEO and founder of Tab, said: “Having recently launched our first mortgage product (and our new £300m funding line with Natwest and Atalaya Capital Management), this is an exciting time for Tab, and we need to ensure that we continue to search for the best talent within the specialist finance space.

“Martyn and Paul have a huge amount of experience and will add tremendous knowledge to our team. Having been predominantly London-based over the last five years, it is exciting to be growing our business in the North of England, and we look forward to increasing that presence over the coming years.”