HTB hires Stiff as head of product and proposition in specialist division

Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) has appointed David Stiff (pictured) to the newly created role of head of product and proposition within its specialist mortgages division.

He has over 20 years of experience in the financial services sector and joins from Shawbrook, where he was senior product and pricing manager within its commercial investments division for five years.

Before this, he was at Amicus Finance for two and a half years as the director of partner relationships – commercial mortgages – and prior to this spent eight years at Aldermore Bank, most recently as product manager.

At HTB, Stiff will lead product development and innovation in the specialist mortgages division, with a focus on the customer journey. He will also support new and existing customers of HTB and engage with the lender’s broker partners.

He will report to Chris Daly, who has been the managing director of specialist mortgages at HTB since 2022.

Stiff said: “I’m excited to join HTB at a time when there’s a huge commitment to develop the specialist mortgage proposition in ways that genuinely support and help new and existing customers.

“In challenging markets, flexible and creative lenders, like HTB, can support property investors and landlords better, and I can’t wait to start making a difference for brokers and their clients.”

Daly added: “We’re delighted to have someone of David’s stature joining us at HTB. He has a proven track record of success developing and leading product and proposition at specialist lenders.

“HTB is committed to helping our brokers support their investors and landlord clients, through the delivery of a first-class service, new and innovative products and flexible criteria. David’s role is pivotal to this and he will strengthen our already market-leading specialist buy to let (BTL) proposition even further.”