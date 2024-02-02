You are here: Home - News -

Complex Buy To Let

HTB hires Stiff as head of product and proposition in specialist division

by:
  • 02/02/2024
  • 0
HTB hires Stiff as head of product and proposition in specialist division
Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) has appointed David Stiff (pictured) to the newly created role of head of product and proposition within its specialist mortgages division.

He has over 20 years of experience in the financial services sector and joins from Shawbrook, where he was senior product and pricing manager within its commercial investments division for five years. 

Before this, he was at Amicus Finance for two and a half years as the director of partner relationships – commercial mortgages – and prior to this spent eight years at Aldermore Bank, most recently as product manager. 

At HTB, Stiff will lead product development and innovation in the specialist mortgages division, with a focus on the customer journey. He will also support new and existing customers of HTB and engage with the lender’s broker partners. 

He will report to Chris Daly, who has been the managing director of specialist mortgages at HTB since 2022. 

Stiff said: “I’m excited to join HTB at a time when there’s a huge commitment to develop the specialist mortgage proposition in ways that genuinely support and help new and existing customers. 

“In challenging markets, flexible and creative lenders, like HTB, can support property investors and landlords better, and I can’t wait to start making a difference for brokers and their clients.” 

Daly added: “We’re delighted to have someone of David’s stature joining us at HTB. He has a proven track record of success developing and leading product and proposition at specialist lenders. 

“HTB is committed to helping our brokers support their investors and landlord clients, through the delivery of a first-class service, new and innovative products and flexible criteria. David’s role is pivotal to this and he will strengthen our already market-leading specialist buy to let (BTL) proposition even further.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions, YourMoney.com's sister title in the B2B industry. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.