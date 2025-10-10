Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 10/10/2025

The departure of Julie-Ann Haines, CEO of Principality Building Society, was the top story this week.

The behaviour of first-time buyers also grabbed readers’ interest, with news that the market was resilient – shown by an 11% rise in applications – and the suggestion that they were seeking higher-priced and larger homes supported by improved mortgage affordability.

Other stories included the news that the market was quietening down ahead of the Autumn Budget and the government’s consultation into the home buying and selling process.