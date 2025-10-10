Create Account
Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 10/10/2025

Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
October 10, 2025
Updated:
October 10, 2025
The departure of Julie-Ann Haines, CEO of Principality Building Society, was the top story this week.

The behaviour of first-time buyers also grabbed readers’ interest, with news that the market was resilient – shown by an 11% rise in applications – and the suggestion that they were seeking higher-priced and larger homes supported by improved mortgage affordability.

Other stories included the news that the market was quietening down ahead of the Autumn Budget and the government’s consultation into the home buying and selling process.

 

Haines departs as CEO of Principality BS with Mansfield to replace

Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 1 – Downing Street Roundtable

House prices edge down as buyers press pause ahead of Budget

UK housing market set to stay subdued as demand and sales falter – RICS

FTB mortgage applications rise over 11% since start of the year showing ‘remarkable resilience’

Govt opens consultation on home buying and selling reform with info packs and binding buyer-seller contracts on cards

Scrapping stamp duty could unlock housing market but may drive up prices, experts warn

Two-year fixed rates decline at faster rate than five-year deals, Rightmove says

Barclays ups rates; TMW adds deals to limited company BTL range – round-up

Haysto hires Khan as VP of sales

First-time buyers searching for higher-priced, larger homes – Zoopla

