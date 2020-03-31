You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Catalyst launches temporary range of short-term loans

by:
  • 31/03/2020
  • 0
Catalyst launches temporary range of short-term loans
Bridging and development lender Catalyst Property Finance has released a temporary product range for borrowers in need of short-term bridging finance during the health crisis.

 

The range is limited to 60 per cent loan to value (LTV), has a maximum loan size of £5m and is only available for residential properties in major towns and cities. 

The lender’s credit team will consider light refurbishment and can offer both first and second charge loans. 

Chris Fairfax (pictured), chief executive at Catalyst Property Finance, said: “We continue to complete loans and we have an appetite to lend but under restricted criteria, temporarily.  

We are nimble and adapting daily to ensure loans can be processed as smoothly as possible. 

Several non-bank lenders have scaled back or completely withdrawn product ranges since the coronavirus outbreak.  

Vida Homeloans were one of the first to do so and at the time, warned others may follow due to the costs of funds and current uncertainty in the capital market. 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • RT @mortgagesols: Bank of England has cut base rate to 0.1% following special Monetary Policy Committee meeting.
Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Hope Capital considers term extensions and payment holidays

Bridging lender Hope Capital has confirmed it will consider term extensions and payment holidays for its borrowers in the wake...

Close