Catalyst launches temporary range of short-term loans

Bridging and development lender Catalyst Property Finance has released a temporary product range for borrowers in need of short-term bridging finance during the health crisis.

The range is limited to 60 per cent loan to value (LTV), has a maximum loan size of £5m and is only available for residential properties in major towns and cities.

The lender’s credit team will consider light refurbishment and can offer both first and second charge loans.

Chris Fairfax (pictured), chief executive at Catalyst Property Finance, said: “We continue to complete loans and we have an appetite to lend but under restricted criteria, temporarily.

“We are nimble and adapting daily to ensure loans can be processed as smoothly as possible.”

Several non-bank lenders have scaled back or completely withdrawn product ranges since the coronavirus outbreak.

Vida Homeloans were one of the first to do so and at the time, warned others may follow due to the costs of funds and current uncertainty in the capital market.