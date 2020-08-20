High LTVs available on seconds as lenders halt further advances – Perry

The scarcity of high loan to value (LTV) mortgages has been well documented in recent weeks.

The problem it seems, is not so much a case of lending appetite by the big lenders in this part of the market, but a combination of some lenders pulling back and high customer demand.

This has put serious operational demands on those lenders that have continued to serve the high LTV market leading to lenders pulling products to manage their service levels.

And this pattern has filtered down to the 85 per cent LTV market and even, to some extent, the 80 per cent LTV market.

Capital raising challenges

The impact of this on homebuyers has been well-discussed, but perhaps less well-known is the impact it is having on your clients who are looking to capital raise.

This group faces a number of challenges.

Many lenders have pulled back from offering further advances and on remortgages there are fewer options at higher LTVs.

Couple this with a property market where surveyors are taking a conservative view on values and homeowners’ options to raise money through remortgaging becomes much more limited.

This is at a time when, having been stuck at home for more than three months, and with many people missing holidays, appetite to carry out home improvements is booming.

The Kingfisher Group, which owns B&Q and Screwfix among others, said its Q2 2020 like for like sales increased by nearly 22 per cent on the same period last year.

So, with the growing appetite for home improvements at odds with a narrowing opportunity for homebuyers to raise extra funds on their first charge mortgage, what are your options?

Up to 110 per cent LTV

The second charge market continues to present opportunities to capital raise at higher LTVs.

In fact, in the right circumstances, there is a product available that can lend at 110 per cent LTV, and the market is becoming more competitive elsewhere.

We have seen reduced credit score requirements, providing greater acceptance rates on residential second charge applications up to 95 per cent LTV.

Furlough income can be considered on a case by case basis, and in such cases we can use 80 per cent of clients’ income to a maximum of £2,500 per month, and we can also consider any evidenced employer top-up in addition.

Other lenders have re-introduced products at 80 per cent and 85 per cent LTV.

These high LTV options are ideal for people looking to carry out home improvements where they will be increasing the property value, but they can also be taken for a range of other uses.

High LTV lending may be sparse in the first charge market, but don’t forget there is still opportunity when it comes to second charge mortgages.