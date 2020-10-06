You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Hinckley & Rugby BS joins Brilliant’s lender panel

by:
  • 06/10/2020
Brilliant Solutions has added Hinckley & Rugby Building Society to its lender panel.

 

The move will give Brilliant’s mortgage club advisers access to the mutual’s mortgage products as the lender expands its reach in the broker market.

Products include a join borrower sole proprietor deal, top slicing for buy-to-let, first-time buyers and other niche lending.

The mutual said its Mortgage Referrals Committee meant it could take complex and unusual cases into account.

Brilliant Solutions managing director Matthew Arena said: “We have been impressed by the flexibility and the openness of Hinckley & Rugby Building Society, particularly the Mortgage Referrals Committee.

“We are confident that this lender’s unique approach will work well with our specialist support team to ensure that brokers using our Mortgage Club get even better outcomes for their clients.”

Hinckley & Rugby Building Society national account manager Emily Smith added the lender was looking forward to working with the distributor.

“Particularly at this time, we feel it is important for a lender to take the time to understand clients’ situations and offer support to brokers,” she said.

 

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

