Complex Buy To Let

West One launches limited edition BTL deals and Zephyr ends Libor use

  • 26/11/2020
West One has launched a couple of limited-edition mortgages for landlords.

 

The lender is adding two five-year fixed rates, one at 65 per cent loan to value (LTV) and the other at 70 per cent LTV, with rates of 3.39 per cent and 3.44 per cent respectively.

Both deals come with a two per cent fee.

Maximum loan size is £500,000, while maximum property value is £800,000.

Andrew Ferguson, managing director for buy to let at the lender (pictured), said: “Demand from landlords remains strong at the moment as they seek to maximise the window of opportunity created by the preferential stamp duty position.

“These products are competitive and combined with our specialist expertise and strong service proposition, should prove attractive for brokers concerned about meeting deadlines.”

 

Zephyr ends Libor use

Meanwhile, Zephyr has ended its use of the London Interbank Offered Rate (Libor).

The buy-to-let lender has removed all Libor-linked reversion rates on products and replaced them with reversion rates linked to the Bank of England Base Rate.

The new products feature the same initial fixed rates as the previous range and there are no changes to core criteria.

 

