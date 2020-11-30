InterBay relaunches commercial mortgage offering

Earlier this month the lender also reintroduced its semi-commercial product range after it withdrew from both markets earlier this year as the pandemic hit.

The new commercial product range has rates starting from 5.74 per cent with two, three or five-year fixed terms and goes up to a maximum 65 per cent loan to value (LTV).

Loans are available between £150,000 and £1.4m for properties up to £2m in value, however the lender noted that it will consider larger loans or property values if requested.

It added that brokers with a proposal are encouraged to speak to their local business development manager for guidance and to help tailor their application.

OneSavings Bank group sales director Adrian Moloney said: “InterBay Commercial are back to doing what they do best, offering their intermediary partners a range of commercial, semi-commercial and buy-to-let propositions, fully supported by an award winning business development team.”