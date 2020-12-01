First for Bridging appoints Pearce head of intermediary relations

Packager First for Bridging (F4B) has appointed Erica Pearce as head of intermediary relations.

Pearce, who joins from Together, will oversee F4B’s intermediary support centre in Manchester, which opened in October, and the sales team in the head office in Surrey.

Her main role will be building and maintaining relationships with intermediaries.

Pearce said: “F4B has already shown great foresight and ambition in setting up an office and building a support team who are making a real difference to our northern advisers, especially in such a challenging and complex marketplace.

“I hope my experience can help establish even stronger connections and generate more opportunities for those brokers with clients who can benefit from a wider range of alternative lending solutions.”

F4B director Donna Wells said: “Erica will play an integral role in a concerted and coordinated effort to promote our presence and encourage more introducers to approach us with transactions which require an additional layer of specialist support.”

First 4 Bridging added Hope Capital to its lender panel in July.