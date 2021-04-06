Watts hires commercial manager to focus on large developments

Orpin will join the existing team of 15 commercial managers who provide funding solutions for the firm’s clients.

He has spent 11 years in corporate banking focusing on structured property finance for developments of all sizes.

Phil Gray, managing director of Watts Commercial Finance said: “It’s a very exciting time for us here and in anticipation of a busy year ahead we are continuing to grow our team within key specialist finance areas.

“Kenny will be joining us to focus on large development projects across the UK while supporting clients with all aspects of commercial funding.”

Commercial manager Orpin added: “I’m excited to be joining Watts at such a key time for assisting businesses, as the UK returns to life post Covid-19 and companies are looking toward shaping their financial futures.

“I strongly believe that the key is being able to independently source solutions from the whole market and help make a real difference to companies looking for the best in market,” he added.