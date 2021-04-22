Hope Capital shakes up broker proposition and new business team

Hope Capital has restructured its new business division and shaken up its service proposition for brokers, as part of growth plans.

The refresh at the specialist short-term lender follows the appointment in January of sales director Sinead Moynihan (pictured) who joined from Mint Bridging.

The updated broker proposition includes enhanced packaging opportunities, branded lending and marketing support options, exclusive products, and dedicated underwriters and business development managers.

Two business development managers will leave — Wayne Lee is departing to join Mint Bridging, and Steve Allen for a new role at Bridging Finance Solutions.

“Wayne and Steve are leaving the Hope Capital family, and we wholeheartedly appreciate the hard work and dedication they have shown during their time with us,” said Jonathan Sealey, chief executive at Hope Capital.

On Tuesday, the lender launched Hope Capital Club, inviting brokers placing “substantial” business with them to sign up for exclusive benefits.

The restructure of the new business division is “well under way,” as the lender looked “to bolster all divisions,” it said.

“We have lots of exciting plans in the pipeline and look forward to welcoming new talent across all areas of the business. We are encouraging people to apply from all industries, whether they have strong experience in the finance sector or not,” Sealey said.

“We’re at an exciting time in our evolution and now is a great time for talented individuals to join us,” he added.