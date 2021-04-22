You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Hope Capital shakes up broker proposition and new business team

by:
  • 22/04/2021
  • 0
Hope Capital shakes up broker proposition and new business team
Hope Capital has restructured its new business division and shaken up its service proposition for brokers, as part of growth plans.

 

The refresh at the specialist short-term lender follows the appointment in January of sales director Sinead Moynihan (pictured) who joined from Mint Bridging.

The updated broker proposition includes enhanced packaging opportunities, branded lending and marketing support options, exclusive products, and dedicated underwriters and business development managers. 

Two business development managers will leave — Wayne Lee is departing to join Mint Bridging, and Steve Allen for a new role at Bridging Finance Solutions.

“Wayne and Steve are leaving the Hope Capital family, and we wholeheartedly appreciate the hard work and dedication they have shown during their time with us,” said Jonathan Sealey, chief executive at Hope Capital.

On Tuesday, the lender launched Hope Capital Club, inviting brokers placing “substantial” business with them to sign up for exclusive benefits.

The restructure of the new business division is “well under way,” as the lender looked “to bolster all divisions,” it said.

“We have lots of exciting plans in the pipeline and look forward to welcoming new talent across all areas of the business. We are encouraging people to apply from all industries, whether they have strong experience in the finance sector or not,” Sealey said.

“We’re at an exciting time in our evolution and now is a great time for talented individuals to join us,” he added.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Perfect conditions for developers and landlords with expanding PDRs and funding supply

The combination of expanding permitted development rights (PDRs), high street turmoil and greater support from lenders has created perfect conditions...

Close