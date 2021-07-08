You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Aspen records best quarter yet with £53.1m of lending on broad range of cases

by:
  • 08/07/2021
  • 0
Aspen records best quarter yet with £53.1m of lending on broad range of cases
Aspen has reported its best ever quarterly performance with £51.3m of lending in the three months to June.

 

The deals ranged from larger cases, such as a £4.5m development exit loan secured against a detached property in Kent,to the smaller such as a £215,000 light development deal on a detached Norfolk property.

Some 30 per cent of loans completed were sized at or above the £1m mark. The terms ranged from 10 to 18 months, with loan to values up to 75 per cent.

Completions were submitted by 30 broking firms on properties in 21 counties in England and Wales.

The products included the lender’s Rapid Desktop, Light Development, Medium Refurbishment, Residential Investment and Commercial offerings.

The property types covered terraced, semi-detached and detached houses, flats, semi-commercial premises, retail outlets, office buildings and warehouses.

Jack Coombs, director at Aspen (pictured), said: “2021 has been an exceptional year so far, with this quarter easily surpassing our previous three-month record set in Q3 2020. 

“The range of cases shows we have become a trusted lender across a variety of requirements, with development exit, foreign purchase and light development very much a focus.”

 “This was achieved by our great team working hand-in-hand with our introducers and our partners at Fieldfisher LLP, VAS Group and CVS,” Coombs said.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Loans Warehouse makes board appointment and promotes insider to completions head

Loans Warehouse has added IT director Ahmad Tabesh to its board and has made two internal promotions to head of...

Close