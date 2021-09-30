You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Commercial Finance

YBS Commercial hires Wales and South West relationship director

  • 30/09/2021
Yorkshire Building Society (YBS) Commercial has appointed Kayleigh Parry (pictured) as its relationship director for Wales and the South West.

 

She was most recently a business development manager at Barclays for a year and before that was a business manager at the bank. She has worked in financial services for over 15 years.

She will work with the Wales and South West team, including relationship directors Sue Lewis and James Roche as well as relationship managers Seren Moyle and Molly McCleary.

She will be based at the lender’s Cardiff office but will work from home for the foreseeable future.

Allan Griffiths, regional director for YBS Commercial Mortgages in Wales and the South West, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Kayleigh to the team. I’m really looking forward to her contribution, and I have no doubt that she will bring a wealth of value to the team.”

Parry said: “I’m thrilled to be joining the YBS team for the Wales and South West region in supporting its ambitious growth strategy. YBS Commercial is on an exciting journey and I’m looking forward to meeting the needs of our broker partners and borrowers in my new role.”

