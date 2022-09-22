You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Commercial Finance

John Weavers joins Watts Commercial finance as commercial manager

by:
  • 22/09/2022
Brokerage Watts Commercial Finance has appointed James Weaver (pictured) as commercial manager.

Weaver joins from Lloyds where he worked for 13 years and spent the last seven years in the commercial banking arm.

At Lloyds, he assisted SMEs and corporates across South Wales to gain access to funding.

Phil Gray, managing director of Watts Commercial Finance, said: “As our business continues to grow, I am delighted to welcome James to further bolster our team while supporting the increasing demands from our clients in South Wales and across the South West of England.

“By recruiting experienced individuals like James, we can continue to provide our ever-growing client base with commercial funding solutions and unrivalled first-class service.”

Weaver added: “I am honoured to be joining Watts Commercial Finance as I firmly believe they are the best commercial brokerage in the UK.

“Already a prominent brand in the region, I look forward to working with Phil and the team, expanding my knowledge and further growing their client base across South Wales and the South West through my own network.”

Weaver’s appointment follows the addition of Gavin Jesse last month as commercial manager for the firm, with the responsibility of overseeing North Wales and Chester.

