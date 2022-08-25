Gavin Jesse joins Watts as commercial manager

Jesse comes to Watts after nearly 12 years with HSBC, serving for the past six years as a business banking relationship manager helping small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs) across North Wales.

Phil Gray, managing director of Watts Commercial Finance, said: “As we enter another period of growth, I am delighted to welcome Gavin to the team. Gavin has a wealth of experience and his appointment is another huge step in our business growth plans as we continue to support a thriving region while supporting the increasing demands from our clients across North Wales and Chester.”

Jesse said he was eager to work with Watts’ “existing client base as well as growing the region through my own network,” adding that he was looking forward to “offering a full spectrum of finance solutions to SME’s and corporate clients across the region.”