UTB hires BDM; Alternative Bridging Corporation makes internal promotion – round-up

United Trust Bank (UTB) has appointed Jack Heath as business development manager (BDM) as it expands its bridging sales team with a view to grow this part of the business.

Heath joins from Knight Frank Finance where he worked for nearly four years as a property finance broker. There, he served high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals and corporate borrowers.

At UTB, he will support brokers in London and the South East. Heath will report to the lender’s head of sales – bridging, Owen Bentley.

Bentley said: “Jack’s experience working on the broking side of the industry gives him a valuable insight of the challenges facing brokers today and what they are really looking for from their lender partners.

“His knowledge of a wide range of property finance options and of value-add property development will be a great asset as we continue to make excellent progress in expanding our non-regulated bridging and refurbishment funding business.”

Bentley said the lender was still receiving many enquiries and completing high numbers of bridging and refurbishment cases.

“We’re keen to push our market share even further over the coming months and with demand for UTB’s quick and reliable funding continuing to increase, Jack’s appointment couldn’t come at a better time,” he said.

Heath added: “I have always admired the way UTB operates. They listen to brokers and are always improving their offering and service to give brokers what they need in a fast-moving marketplace.

“I’m looking forward to building new relationships, developing existing ones, and applying my own broking experience to helping introducers complete more bridging business. UTB has ambitious growth plans and I’m delighted to have joined the team at this exciting time.”

Alternative Bridging Corporation promotes Phodis Maratheftis to head of sales

Alternative Bridging Corporation has promoted Phodis Maratheftis (pictured) to head of sales, covering London and the South East.

Maratheftis joined the lender as a case manager in 2016, before being promoted to internal BDM, then to the role of BDM.

He will now lead Alternative Bridging Corporation’s sales team in the regions he covers and be responsible for implementing the lender’s strategy.

Maratheftis said he was delighted to start his new role.

Jonathan Rubins, director of Alternative Bridging Corporation, said: “I’d like to congratulate Phodis on his new role. Phodis joined Alternative Bridging six years ago and this is his third promotion during that period, which demonstrates his capability and commitment.

“London and the South East is arguably the most competitive region in the market and I have no doubt that under the leadership of Phodis, the Alternative Bridging team will continue to deliver an unrivalled level of service to brokers in the region.”