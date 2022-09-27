You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Commercial Finance

Brickflow launches sourcing and packaging platform

  • 27/09/2022
Brickflow has launched a ‘Brickflow for brokers’ platform, allowing intermediaries to source and package loans for clients looking for development finance.

The platform sources loans from over 40 lenders, with Brickflow promising results will be delivered within two minutes. 

It will initially be launched to 150 brokers, whose feedback will be reviewed before Brickflow for brokers is launched to the wider market in around two months’ time.

Brokers need to submit details of the developer’s project, which is then referenced across 120 data points from each lender in order to identify appropriate lenders. Brickflow argued that a manual market search can take more than 20 hours.

According to Brickflow, brokers can upload the relevant data and documents to lenders through the platform for any application, with credit approval delivered typically between 48 and 72 hours. The firm suggested that outside of the platform, this process can take up to three weeks.

Brickflow said the platform had been developed in collaboration with lenders active in the development finance market, including Shawbrook, United Trust Bank, Paragon and Barclays.

Loan offers range from £150,000 to £150m and cover a range of projects, from straightforward residential and commercial new builds to conversions and permitted development projects.

The platform comes with a flat fee of £35 per user, with brokers then keeping all of the commission earned from each case completed using the platform. In addition, a white label version is available, which brokers can personalise using their own logo and contact details so that clients see the software as the broker’s own.

Ian Humphreys (pictured), co-founder and CEO of Brickflow, said this form of technology was a “game changer” for brokers who have historically had a difficult time in sourcing the best possible development finance loans for their clients.

He continued: “Our ground-breaking technology saves brokers time and money; it’s quick, efficient, insightful and transparent, providing brokers with an unrivalled range of development finance solutions and access to a significant income stream.

“Brickflow also supports brokers in the compliance process, storing all search and borrower information in the cloud, enabling them to document and evidence why a particular solution is recommended.”

