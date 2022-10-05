You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Second Charge Lending -

Second Charge Lending

Norton Home Loans recruits roving underwriter

  • 05/10/2022
Norton Home Loans has recruited Mandy Westby to become a roving underwriter.

In the role, she will work with brokers to help identify solutions for their hard-to-place cases.

Westby has more than 30 years’ experience in financial services, having previously held roles including mobile mortgage specialist, branch manager and banking adviser at Virgin.

Norton Home Loans offers specialist first charge and second charge mortgages for customers whose circumstances would see them rejected by other lenders for reasons including heavy adverse and non-standard construction properties.

 

‘Huge amount of experience and enthusiasm’

David Binney, head of sales at Norton Home Loans, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Mandy to the team and know that she will bring a huge amount of experience and enthusiasm to the role. By providing our key intermediary relationships with onsite underwriting supporting we make it easier to create an open dialogue and this helps everyone to do their job more effectively, for the ultimate benefit of the customer.”

Westby added: “Norton Home Loans has a great proposition and some really interesting niches to help brokers place difficult cases. Often these cases can be complex and need to be discussed in detail, so I will be working onsite with brokers to ensure we maintain an open dialogue and offer the best possible service.”

