Castle Trust joins NACFB

Castle Trust Bank has joined the National Association of Commercial Finance Brokers (NACFB) as a patron.

Castle Trust offers short- and medium-term buy-to-let and holiday let specialist finance, and will consider applications from a range of property investors, including first-time landlords, portfolio landlords, overseas owners and those using limited companies.

The NACFB explained that it looked to partner with members to boost professional expertise and help businesses within the sector to prosper. Earlier this month, it welcomed VAS Valuation Group to its patron ranks.

Barry Searle (pictured), managing director of property at Castle Trust Bank, said: “Our status as a bank enables us to provide certainty of funding, which has never been more important to brokers and their clients than it is at the moment. We have a dedicated bridging team that uses its skills and experience to find solutions to situations that others may consider too complex to consider.”

Castle Trust launched a dedicated bridging proposition earlier this year, and recently appointed a new commercial director.