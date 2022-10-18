You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Castle Trust joins NACFB

by:
  • 18/10/2022
  • 0
Castle Trust joins NACFB
Castle Trust Bank has joined the National Association of Commercial Finance Brokers (NACFB) as a patron.

Castle Trust offers short- and medium-term buy-to-let and holiday let specialist finance, and will consider applications from a range of property investors, including first-time landlords, portfolio landlords, overseas owners and those using limited companies.

The NACFB explained that it looked to partner with members to boost professional expertise and help businesses within the sector to prosper. Earlier this month, it welcomed VAS Valuation Group to its patron ranks.

Barry Searle (pictured), managing director of property at Castle Trust Bank, said: “Our status as a bank enables us to provide certainty of funding, which has never been more important to brokers and their clients than it is at the moment. We have a dedicated bridging team that uses its skills and experience to find solutions to situations that others may consider too complex to consider.”

Castle Trust launched a dedicated bridging proposition earlier this year, and recently appointed a new commercial director.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.