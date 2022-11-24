You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Roma reports record month for new business and redemptions in October

by:
  • 24/11/2022
  • 0
Roma reports record month for new business and redemptions in October
Bridging loans specialist Roma Finance achieved a monthly record across various metrics in October.

Roma Finance has announced that it achieved a monthly record in October, not only for new business but also redemptions at a time it called “the most challenging economic time since the credit crunch.”

Year-on-year, the Roma loan book has increased by 88 per cent. Meanwhile, successful redemptions have continued to climb with a 100 per cent year-on-year increase.

It stated that it has had its highest ever pipeline in both volume and value with demand for its RomaFLOW products, the fast completions channel, being its most popular range.

 

Roma: ‘New products ready to launch in Q1 2023’

Roma stated that the surge in enquiries and cases demonstrates the growing requirement for short-term finance and the drive of landlords, developers and property investors to continue their own growth aspirations.

Scott Marshall (pictured), managing director said, “These results are fantastic, demonstrating the quality of our originations team, our strength and depth in underwriting, incredible support from our funding lines and the extraordinary way we work with borrowers to achieve positive outcomes, particularly during challenging times. The amount of repeat business, recommendations and referrals we receive are testament to this.

“The more customers that return, the more certain we are that our unique proposition works. But we are not stopping here and the next 18 months promises to be even more exciting, with new products ready for launch in Q1 2023.”

It has been a busy year for the specialist lender. In July, Specialist Lending Solutions reported that the company had made eight appointments and three promotions to boost its short-term finance teams. And in September, we noted that Roma had launched a bridging product and reduced rates for higher loan to value (LTV) products.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Nick is a long-time corporate and personal finance journalist and editor. He is managing editor of AE3 Media

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/