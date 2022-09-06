Roma Finance launches product and cuts rates

Bridging lender Roma Finance has launched a bridging product and reduced rates for higher loan to value (LTV) products.

The below market value bridge product is available for experienced property investors and landlords up to 70 per cent LTV with rates starting from 0.99 per cent.

It aims to support partners and customers in “uncertain times”.

The lender has also cut rates across its bridging and development range, with the standard bridging rates beginning from 0.75 per cent at 75 per cent LTV.

Steve Smith, sales director of Roma Finance, said: “We love to lend and are focused on supporting the market in these ever-changing economic circumstances. We remain agile and believe these new products and rates changes will provide support to those who are looking to grow their portfolios and property investment opportunities.

“Our product guide is a ‘guide’ and the solutions we create are tailor made to suit circumstances, so it is always worth a conversation. These enhancements will allow more customers to access short-term finance at this time to continue to push forward with their aspirations.”