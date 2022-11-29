LendInvest’s chief commercial officer Tooth to depart – exclusive

He initially joined the firm as head of distribution in 2015, with a remit to grow its distribution channels.

Prior to LendInvest, he worked at global fintech company, IG Group, for over 15 years in a variety of roles. This most recent included business development director for around four years where he managed the expansion of the firm’s geographic footprint and product offer.

Other roles held include interim chief financial officer, managing director of IG Index and head of sales.

Before that he was a product controller for Credit Suisse for nearly three years, where he worked with the emerging markets fixed income division and at KPMG, worked as a chartered accountant for almost four years.

A company spokesperson confirmed that Tooth had left the business and was taking a “well-deserved career break” after a “long stint in the industry”.

The firm did not confirm whether someone would take on the chief commercial officer on an interim basis or if recruitment was underway for a replacement.

LendInvest has been growing its business with lending rising by a third annually in its latest results after receiving an injection of £180m from Lloyds.

The lender confirmed it is launching a fund, with £200m in capital already committed by existing investors.

The company has also opened an office in Scotland and internally promoted Sophie Mitchell-Charman as commercial director and Leanne Ardron as head of bridging in its commercial team.