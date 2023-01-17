You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Glenhawk appoints Wrigley as new regional BDM 

by:
  17/01/2023
Glenhawk appoints Wrigley as new regional BDM 
Glenhawk has appointed Stephen Wrigley as business development manager (BDM), with responsibility for the South West & Wales region.

Wrigley joins specialist lender Glenhawk from CHL Mortgages where he was BDM South West and Wales for just over a year.

Prior to that, he spent nearly six years at Precise Mortgages in a number of roles culminating in specialist distribution manager. Before that he had a stint at TSB as telephone business development manager.

Wrigley brings over 18 years’ experience in the region, joining Glenhawk’s BDM team covering England, Scotland and Wales, as the firm looks to further diversify the loan book by geography in the coming year.

He will report to director of sales Jamie Pritchard, and will be responsible for strengthening Glenhawk’s broker relationships in the South West and Wales, promoting the brand’s enhanced product suite to build out the loan book in what is a key market.

Wrigley said: “The Glenhawk brand and proposition has gone from strength to strength in recent years. Having previously worked with Jamie Pritchard, I’m looking forward to teaming up again and assisting brokers across the South West and Wales with their bridging needs.”

Pritchard commented: “Stephen’s local knowledge and technical expertise operating in the bridging market will be a huge asset to us as we look to grow our loan book exposure across the UK.

“With real estate fundamentals remaining strong despite the macroeconomic challenges witnessed last year, there is real opportunity for our talented BDM teams to entrench themselves in their local markets.”

Last week, Specialist Lending Solutions reported that Glenhawk has launched a promotion offering borrowers a free valuation to reduce the upfront cost of a loan.

Nick is a long-time corporate and personal finance journalist and editor. He is managing editor of AE3 Media

