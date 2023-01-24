ASTL and FIBA ask lenders to support education programme

The Certified Practitioner in Specialist Property Finance (CPSP) programme was created with the help of the London Institute of Banking and Finance (LIBF) and will launch in the first quarter of this year.

The associations are now asking the industry to support the development and delivery of the CPSP.

The budget has been finalised and ASTL and FIBA are asking for a one-off contribution to set the programme up. Supporting firms will receive three course membership places for free, representing a total value of £750.

Some members and partners have already pledged support, and the associations are calling on the assistance of others in the market.

Firms can support by visiting the LIBF website.

ASTL: CPSP ‘a long but exciting journey’

The digital programme covers 14 topics across the specialist lending sector and is followed by a two hour exam.

Adam Tyler, executive chairman at FIBA, said: “After many months of hard work from our 18 authors and question writers from across the industry on the 13 topics that make up the CPSP, we are nearing the conclusion of the programme. The LIBF are close to finalising each of the modules into a fully online format, that will be a fantastic addition to how we support both our members and our lender partners at FIBA.”

Vic Jannels, CEO at the ASTL, added: “This has been a long but exciting journey and I want to pay tribute to all of those who have been involved in delivering the CPSP initiative. I have every confidence that advisers will take the opportunity to take this qualification to demonstrate their commitment to high standards of customer service and competency.

“We have already had many pledges of support to help fund the cost of launching this initiative and are grateful to all of our supporters who are playing their role in helping to raise standards and advance the reputation of our industry.”