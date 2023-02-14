You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Alternative Bridging expands case management team

by:
  • 14/02/2023
  • 0
Alternative Bridging expands case management team
Alternative Bridging Corporation has recruited Katherine Partridge to its case management team.

Partridge boasts more than eight years’ experience in marketing in both B2B and B2C businesses, and has spent the last two years as a virtual assistant at Shanna & Co.

Alternative Bridging said it wanted to expand its team of case managers in order to continue delivering a high level of service and support to brokers as the lender grows. 

It offers first and second charge bridging loans secured on commercial and residential properties, as well as property developments, while earlier this month it launched a part-exchange product.

Jonathan Rubins, director at Alternative Bridging Corporation, said he was delighted to see a new recruit to the lender’s “ever-expanding service function”.

Last year, ABC announced that a recruitment drive had seen the lender expand its team size by a quarter.

He continued: “In her previous role, Katherine proved she could deal with managing multiple tasks at once, which will be vital at Alternative Bridging where we have a constant stream of bridging and commercial finance cases in progress at any one time, and a commitment to consistently delivering outstanding service.”

Partridge added that the fact Alternative Bridging has been in the market for 30 years was a sign that it “does things in a successful way”.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.