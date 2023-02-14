Alternative Bridging expands case management team

Alternative Bridging Corporation has recruited Katherine Partridge to its case management team.

Partridge boasts more than eight years’ experience in marketing in both B2B and B2C businesses, and has spent the last two years as a virtual assistant at Shanna & Co.

Alternative Bridging said it wanted to expand its team of case managers in order to continue delivering a high level of service and support to brokers as the lender grows.

It offers first and second charge bridging loans secured on commercial and residential properties, as well as property developments, while earlier this month it launched a part-exchange product.

Jonathan Rubins, director at Alternative Bridging Corporation, said he was delighted to see a new recruit to the lender’s “ever-expanding service function”.

Last year, ABC announced that a recruitment drive had seen the lender expand its team size by a quarter.

He continued: “In her previous role, Katherine proved she could deal with managing multiple tasks at once, which will be vital at Alternative Bridging where we have a constant stream of bridging and commercial finance cases in progress at any one time, and a commitment to consistently delivering outstanding service.”

Partridge added that the fact Alternative Bridging has been in the market for 30 years was a sign that it “does things in a successful way”.