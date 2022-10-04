West One Loans and Alternative Bridging Corporation make promotions – round-up

West One Loans has promoted Tom Cantor to the role of head of bridging finance while specialist lender Alternative Bridging Corporation has promoted Taylor Osunsedo

Cantor has worked for the lender since 2019 after joining as an executive and assisting in the growth and development of the bridging team.

Prior to joining, he worked as an associate for M&A firm Baylor Klein and before that worked in investment banking at RBS.

During his time at West One Loans, Cantor gained experience in other parts of the business including underwriting, operations, management, sales and finance. He will now oversee West One Loans’ bridging division and report to CEO Danny Waters.

Cantor said it was a “real privilege” to take the reins of the lender’s bridging business during an exciting time.

He added: “West One has assembled a bridging team with a vast amount of knowledge and experience and who offer an exceptional service.

“While we are already one of the largest and most-respected bridging lenders in the market, we are committed to growing our lending and ensuring we deliver the best possible experience to intermediaries and their clients.”

He said the lender would continue to be relationship driven and focus on giving brokers access to its solutions.

“As demand for short-term finance continues to grow, we want to make it easy for borrowers across the UK to access the funding solutions they need,” Cantor said.

Waters added: “Tom has played a key role in making West One Loans one of the market’s leading bridging lenders over the past few years. He has strong relationships and extensive knowledge of the market, both of which will help take our bridging division onto the next stage of its development.

“As a lender, we pride ourselves on our service and products offering, but we are always looking at ways we can improve. Tom has a lot of good ideas about how we do that, which I am sure brokers will appreciate.”

Alternative Bridging Corporation

Specialist lender Alternative Bridging Corporation has promoted Taylor Osunsedo (pictured) to the role of business development manager (BDM).

Osunsedo joined the lender over three years ago as a case manager and was promoted to the position of internal BDM in 2020.

His latest job change will see him work more closely with brokers to deliver solutions for their clients.

Jonathan Rubins, director at Alternative Bridging Corporation, said: “Taylor is a homegrown talent who was trained in house and has completed this year’s annual target within six months. He is definitely a BDM to watch and one of this industry’s rising stars.

“I have every confidence that he will continue to deliver such high standards in his new role and continue to exceed broker expectations as to what a lender can achieve.”

Osunsedo said he was pleased to progress to the role and thanked the training provided by the lender’s directors for helping him to build his skill set.

He added: “Under the guidance of one of our directors, James Bloom, I have learned the maxim of ‘service above all else’ and it’s this approach that has helped to build such strong relationships with brokers. I am looking to develop these relationships further and helping more brokers to experience the many benefits of working with Alternative Bridging Corporation.”