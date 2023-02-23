Specialist Finance Centre appoints recruitment director and partners with Suros

Second charge and specialist finance packager Specialist Finance Centre (SFC) has appointed Joe Dillon (pictured) as its recruitment director.

He joins from Charles Frank Finance, where he was a specialist mortgage consultant for more than two years. Prior to that, he worked at specialist packager Y3S for 13 years.

At SFC, Dillon will lead its self-employed arm SFC Solo and be tasked with onboarding specialist, high street and equity release mortgage advisers.

Advisers who join SFC Solo are able to trade independently. There are no monthly fees or hidden costs but SFC claims that advisers will benefit from administration and compliance support that is available to its employed staff.

This includes free CRM and sourcing system, as well as free office space to those based in South Wales.

Daniel Yeo, founder and managing director at Specialist Finance Centre, said: “I’m very pleased to welcome Joe to Specialist Finance Centre. He has the right experience to lead our growth strategy for SFC Solo; he’s very well connected and is the perfect fit for this role.

“SFC specialises in first and second charges, commercial and buy to let, and bridging and development finance. Joe’s remit is to recruit the best talent who work within these areas and match our core values of integrity, collaboration and determination.”

Dillon added: “I was delighted by the opportunity to spearhead the growth of SFC Solo. The proposition is very strong, providing admin and compliance support with no monthly fees or hidden costs.

“Our advisers also get to benefit for having all mortgage and finance products under one roof, so if you’re a first charge broker you can concentrate in that area but can refer any specialist cases to the head office and vice versa.”

Suros Capital partnership

SFC also announced that it partnered with luxury asset lender Suros Capital and added the lender to its panel.

This will give its introducers access to Suros Capital’s short-term finance options which are secured against luxury assets such as jewellery, watches and fine art. This is to give borrowers a way to raise money quickly without using property as collateral.

Recently, an introducing broker to SFC managed to obtain a £100,000 loan for a client secured against gold bullion and coins to purchase a property at auction.

Yeo said: “Their proposition, based on lending secured against high value personal assets, offers us a complimentary short-term funding resource to our existing lender portfolio. While we have uncertainty in the property market and the wider global economy, lenders are being more reluctant to lend without going through more than usual checks and balances.

“Suros Capital offers fast completion time because they lend against the security being offered, so there is a refreshing lack of paperwork. We are very much looking forward to working with the Suros Capital team in the future.”

Edward Blackmore, business development director at Suros Capital, added: “SFC will become one of our key distributors and we are delighted to form a partnership. Thanks to the simplicity, speed and transparency with which we can provide funding, their introducers can access instant short-term borrowing to introducers’ clients who have luxury assets on which we can secure our loans.”