Roma Finance unveils revamped leadership team

Specialist lender Roma Finance has restructured its leadership team with four new promotions to the team.

The rejig of Roma’s leadership team comes after the appointment of Michael Allison (pictured) to the role of commercial director, while Steve Smith, formerly sales director at the firm, has left to join Mint Property Finance as head of sales.

The move means that Adam Bates, business architect, Charlotte Rutter, head of marketing and communications, Lisa Toner, sales operations manager and Tina Parry, customer services manager have been added to the leadership team.

They will work alongside existing senior leaders Lorraine Hart, head of credit and risk, and Deborah Chaplain, customer services manager.

The lender said that the new team had been formed in order to “frame and execute the business strategy with the prime focus being the partner and borrower journey”. It also noted its commitment to offering opportunities internally and helping staff to grow.

Parry noted that she had been at the business since the early days, “and have worn many hats” ahead of getting the opportunity to join the leadership team.

Allison added that the team at Roma is now the best it has ever been.

“As we grow we need to empower our team and this is the perfect time to create this organisational structure with inspirational and innovative leaders. I would like to personally congratulate every member of the leadership team on their collective achievements. It is a very exciting time to be part of this business,” he said.