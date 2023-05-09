You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Roma Finance unveils revamped leadership team

by:
  • 09/05/2023
  • 0
Roma Finance unveils revamped leadership team
Specialist lender Roma Finance has restructured its leadership team with four new promotions to the team.

The rejig of Roma’s leadership team comes after the appointment of Michael Allison (pictured) to the role of commercial director, while Steve Smith, formerly sales director at the firm, has left to join Mint Property Finance as head of sales

The move means that Adam Bates, business architect, Charlotte Rutter, head of marketing and communications, Lisa Toner, sales operations manager and Tina Parry, customer services manager have been added to the leadership team.

They will work alongside existing senior leaders Lorraine Hart, head of credit and risk, and Deborah Chaplain, customer services manager.

The lender said that the new team had been formed in order to “frame and execute the business strategy with the prime focus being the partner and borrower journey”. It also noted its commitment to offering opportunities internally and helping staff to grow.

Parry noted that she had been at the business since the early days, “and have worn many hats” ahead of getting the opportunity to join the leadership team.

Allison added that the team at Roma is now the best it has ever been.

“As we grow we need to empower our team and this is the perfect time to create this organisational structure with inspirational and innovative leaders. I would like to personally congratulate every member of the leadership team on their collective achievements. It is a very exciting time to be part of this business,” he said.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.