Alternative Bridging Corporation adds Khan as London and South East BDM

Bridging lender Alternative Bridging Corporation has hired Amir Khan (pictured) as its business development manager (BDM) for London and the South East.

He will report to Phodis Maratheftis, head of sales for London and South East at Alternative Bridging.

In the role, Khan will help brokers in the region find solutions for bridging, commercial and development finance cases.

Khan joins from Avamore Capital where he was bridging and development finance relationship manager for around two years.

Prior to that, he was a key account manager for around two years at West One Loans, and before that was a relationship manager at Aldermore for approximately two years.

He has also held roles at the State Bank of India, LSL Property Services and Nationwide.

Maratheftis said: “I’m delighted to welcome Amir to the team. He has such a strong track record in specialist property finance and his experience will help us continue to deliver the exceptional standards of service that brokers have come to expect from Alternative Bridging.”

Khan added: “As someone who is genuinely passionate about property finance, I am delighted to join Alternative Bridging which has such a strong reputation in this area.

“Throughout my career, I have developed the skills to be able to communicate complex finance in a simple, absorbable manner and I understand the importance of relationships, influencing and supporting brokers throughout the entire journey.”

He continued: “I am looking forward to using these attributes to support the team in helping new brokers in London and the South East.”

Alternative Bridging has been growing its team, hiring James Ansher as its property head, appointing Michael Halsey as its internal business development manager for London and the South East and promoting Sam Bailey to Midlands BDM.