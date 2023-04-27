Alternative Bridging Corporation hires Halsey as internal BDM

Specialist lender Alternative Bridging Corporation has recruited Michael Halsey as an internal business development manager (BDM) for London and the South East.

He will report to Phodis Maratheftis, Alternative Bridging’s head of sales for London and the South East, and will work with brokers in the region to find solutions for bridging, commercial and development finance cases.

Halsey joins from West One Loans where he worked as a BDM for nearly two years, and before that worked at Enterprise Finance as a case manager for nearly three years.

Prior to that, he was case manager at First Union Mortgages for around five years.

Maratheftis said: “I’m delighted to welcome Michael to the team. He has a huge amount of experience within a fast-paced environment and, as such, he will be a valuable asset in helping us continue to deliver the exceptional standards of service brokers have come to expect from Alternative Bridging.”

Halsey added: “I’m really pleased to join Alternative Bridging, which has such a strong brand and a reputation for delivering innovative, tailor-made property lending solutions.

“I’m looking forward to working with the rest of the team to provide brokers with the certainty and consistency they need in the current environment.”