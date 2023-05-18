You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Clever Lending makes two hires to team

  18/05/2023
Specialist packager and mortgage broker Clever Lending has promoted Nicola Ferguson (pictured) as commercial and bridge specialist, as well as hired Chloe Ison as case manager.

Ferguson was previously case manager and has worked for Clever Lending for three years. The firm said her promotion was a recognition of her passing her CeMAP and her industry knowledge. 

She previously worked as a case officer and technical support officer in the individual voluntary arrangement (IVA) sector and a pensions administrator for an independent pension company. 

In her new role, Ferguson will be responsible for placing commercial and bridging enquiries, including regulated business. She will introduce brokers and ensure they are supported by the firm’s existing commercial and bridging specialists, Steve Sanderson and Matthew Dilks. 

Ison joins from the insurance sector where she worked for 13 years, first starting as an office junior before working her way up to office manager. 

She will be tasked with the daily management of moving cases from the decision in principle stage to completion, and support Dilks. 

Kevin Blount, director of technical operations at Clever Lending, said: “Customer service is paramount at Clever Lending and brokers who use us testify about our high quality personal service, advice and case management. 2023 has been a very busy year so far for Clever Lending and these appointments will further bolster our service function as we continue to deal with more and more cases. 

“Nicola and Chloe have already hit the ground running in their new roles and will ensure that applications are successful, cases are managed efficiently, and funds are released within the required timescales.” 

