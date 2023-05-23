Atelier recruits Page to oversee £50m of development finance

This will include properties in the residential, student and care sectors over the next 12 months.

Page has over 19 years of experience in property finance, having joined from OakNorth Bank where he was director of property finance for almost two years.

He also previously worked at Cynergy Bank, Lloyds Banking Group and RBS and overseen £300m of lending to property developers and investors.

Page is based in Bristol and will find solutions for developers spanning across Cheltenham, Swindon, Cornwall and South Wales.

Page said: “Atelier has rightly won a reputation as the lender of choice for the small and medium-sized developers who together build half of the new homes completed in Britain each year, and I’m looking forward to helping it expand its lending across the South West.

“I’ve lived in the region for three and half decades and am constantly impressed by the agility and entrepreneurialism of the South West developers who know our market best. I’m looking forward to working with them, and the region’s community of intermediaries and property professionals, to help get more of the right homes built in the right places.”

Martin Gilsenan, chief originations officer at Atelier, added: “Mike joins us with an exceptional pedigree in development finance and a detailed knowledge of the South West’s most promising property markets. We’ve found the region to be remarkably resilient, and its ability to evolve and generate compelling development opportunities makes it strategically important for Atelier’s national growth plan.

“Mike’s deep connection to the region will be key as he cements his position as an Atelier lending manager – a trusted, expert partner able to provide developers with certain deal execution, a competitive interest rate and ongoing support right through to the successful completion of their scheme.”