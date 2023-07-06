Aspen expands team through promotions and graduate hires

Through its Bridging Graduate Recruitment Scheme, the lender has hired Wasif Saddiq, Da and Richard Coombs.

Saddiq completed a masters in investment analysis at Aston University and has an undergraduate degree in economics and politics.

Da joins from the West Midlands Police, where she gained a masters in financial investigation in 2022. She has already completed her first deal with Aspen.

Coombs has a degree in economics and politics and he previously worked as a financial analysts in property development.

They will all take on the role of graduate underwriters.

Saif Khalique, Aqib Iqbal and Laura Randall have all been promoted as Aspen prepares to grow its lending this year and beyond.

Khalique was previously senior underwriter and has been promoted to underwriting manager. He joined the lender in 2019 as a graduate underwriter before working his way up to the position of underwriter in 2020, then senior underwriter the following year.

Iqbal has been promoted from the role of credit analyst to senior credit analyst. He joined the lender as a graduate underwriter in 2021.

Randall is now senior underwriter, having joined Aspen in 2021 as an underwriter.

Jack Coombs, director at Aspen Bridging, said: “Saif, Aqib and Laura are dedicated employees who have helped the business grow. These promotions recognise their excellent contributions and gives them more responsibility to shape the company going forwards.

“Wasif, Richard and Da arrive at a very exciting time as we look to ramp up our lending over the rest of the year and beyond, our hiring efforts continue and we are excited about what the future will bring.”