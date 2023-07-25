You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Commercial Finance

OSB Group appoints Parker as Interbay’s specialist finance account manager

by:
  • 25/07/2023
  • 0
OSB Group appoints Parker as Interbay’s specialist finance account manager
Specialist lending group OSB Group has promoted Charlotte Parker (pictured) as specialist finance account manager (SFAM) for the South of England for commercial, semi-commercial and buy-to-let lender Interbay.

Parker has worked at OSB Group since 2019, initially joining as a business development manager for Precise Mortgages.

Before that she worked as a financial consultant at Embrace Financial Services for around eight years, and has also held roles at Moneysprite, Department for Work and Pensions and Nationwide.

Marc Callaghan, head of specialist finance at OSB Group, said: “I’m delighted that Charlotte has joined our team of SFAMs.

“She has demonstrated great expertise in her former roles and her determination to finding the best solutions for clients will stand her in great stead at InterBay. I have no doubt that Charlotte will be a huge asset to the team and the brokers they support.”

He continued: “At OSB Group we are passionate about career development and helping our colleagues to grow. We are eager to help our colleagues build on their skills and grow their knowledge through training and mentoring, and creating opportunities for them to progress into more challenging roles. I’m very pleased that Charlotte has chosen to continue on her career journey with us.”

Parker added: “The dual branded role has led to me wanting to explore other areas of the business, specifically commercial and bridging, where I can be more involved in building the case and getting closer to the transaction.

“I am looking forward to meeting up with some of my existing brokers, meeting new ones and discussing how we can really help their clients.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.