OSB Group appoints Parker as Interbay’s specialist finance account manager

Specialist lending group OSB Group has promoted Charlotte Parker (pictured) as specialist finance account manager (SFAM) for the South of England for commercial, semi-commercial and buy-to-let lender Interbay.

Parker has worked at OSB Group since 2019, initially joining as a business development manager for Precise Mortgages.

Before that she worked as a financial consultant at Embrace Financial Services for around eight years, and has also held roles at Moneysprite, Department for Work and Pensions and Nationwide.

Marc Callaghan, head of specialist finance at OSB Group, said: “I’m delighted that Charlotte has joined our team of SFAMs.

“She has demonstrated great expertise in her former roles and her determination to finding the best solutions for clients will stand her in great stead at InterBay. I have no doubt that Charlotte will be a huge asset to the team and the brokers they support.”

He continued: “At OSB Group we are passionate about career development and helping our colleagues to grow. We are eager to help our colleagues build on their skills and grow their knowledge through training and mentoring, and creating opportunities for them to progress into more challenging roles. I’m very pleased that Charlotte has chosen to continue on her career journey with us.”

Parker added: “The dual branded role has led to me wanting to explore other areas of the business, specifically commercial and bridging, where I can be more involved in building the case and getting closer to the transaction.

“I am looking forward to meeting up with some of my existing brokers, meeting new ones and discussing how we can really help their clients.”