Roma Finance launches flow desk

Roma Finance has launched a ‘flow desk’ following a spike in demand for short-term lending.

The flow desk will consist of a new team of three business development executives, overseen by Lisa Toner, the newly-promoted head of sales operations. New joiners Nathan Steele and Jay Habib will work alongside the promoted Kerry Bradshaw on the flow desk.

The move comes after Roma introduced RomaFLOW, a new channel for straightforward cases, aimed at speeding up the process of delivering the required funding. Products available through RomaFLOW include standard residential bridging, auction finance and light refurbishment.

The new flow desk team will be tasked with supporting underwriting and building relationships with partners to ensure that the lender continues to deliver the desired experience to borrowers.

Habib joins Roma from Property Hub, where he spent more than three years as a sales executive, while Steele moves from Lowry Capital where he was a business development executive.

Toner said that the flow desk represented a new way for partners to get in touch with the lender and build their relationship.

Bradshaw added: “Flow desk will be a highly valuable asset to Roma as it will allow us to reach more people and enable our field team to continue building relationships.”

Roma recently revamped its leadership team, and in July appointed a new head of field sales.