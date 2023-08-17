Paradigm adds Crystal Specialist Finance to distribution panel

Paradigm has brought on Crystal Specialist Finance to its distribution panel, giving member firms and clients' ability to work with the firm on a packaged or referral basis.

Members will be able to register with Crystal, choose the Paradigm payment route and ensure clients can be packaged or referred to Crystal to access a wide range of products.

Income paid to member firms will depend on the product used and the service provided.

Crystal works with over 100 lenders in bridging/short-term finance, buy-to-let, commercial finance, development finance, second-charge mortgages, and specialist residential areas.

Richard Howes, director of mortgages at Paradigm, said: “Specialist lending solutions require specialist knowledge and an understanding of the different ways these types of cases are put together, the lender and product solutions available, and the potential issues that can be raised during the process.

“This is why we offer our member firms access to specialist distributors in this area, and why we are very pleased to be adding Crystal to our distribution panel where they’ll be able to accept clients on either a packaged or referral basis.”

He added: “This option is perfect for those firms who do not work in this sector themselves or want to utilise experts in their field, and secure access to a range of lenders and products they would ordinarily not be able to secure.

“Working with a respected business such as Crystal means they can cover all the bases required by their clients, ensure they get the recommendation they need, and open up an income stream which might not be available to them otherwise. We’re looking forward to working closely with the Crystal team and supporting this new relationship with our member firms.”

Dan Morris, key account director at Crystal Specialist Finance, added: “We have long admired Paradigm and are delighted to be joining their panel. Our Crystal proposition offers their adviser community flexibility and choice so they are able to provide enquiries either packaged or referred dependent on preference or circumstance.

“I am very confident that our expert team will help Paradigm members capitalise on the rapidly-expanding specialist market most notably in the bridging, commercial and complex buy-to-let areas.”