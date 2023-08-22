Keystone Property Finance hires Meredith as BDM

Specialist lender Keystone Property Finance has appointed Kevin Meredith (pictured) as business development manager (BDM) for the North West.

Meredith joins from Natwest where he was a BDM for over 22 years, starting as a key account manager for The Virgin One Account with Royal Bank of Scotland.

Prior to that he was a mortgage consultant at Countrywide Mortgage Services for around two years.

He was self-employed as a mortgage and protection consultant for around three years and before that was a regional insurance centre manager at Automobile Association Insurance Services for approximately a decade.

Elise Coole, managing director, at Keystone Property Finance, said: “Kevin is a fantastic addition to our sales team as he has a huge amount of experience and is very well-known and well-liked by the broker community.

“We are always on the lookout for exceptional talent to ensure we continue to provide the very best service to intermediaries and their clients up and down the country.

“The relationships we have with brokers are built on the trusted advice that our talented BDMs such as Kevin provide and they are fundamental to our ability to provide complex buy-to-let solutions for the UK’s landlords.”