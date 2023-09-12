Salisbury replaces Beenstock as CEO of Ortus Secured Finance

Jon Salisbury has been promoted to the role of chief executive of specialist lender Ortus Secured Finance following a senior reshuffle.

He will take over from Richard Beenstock who has been in the role since 2013 when the lender launched. Beenstock will continue to work for the company on its board.

Salisbury joined the lender as managing director and has been instrumental in its growth. During his time at Ortus, he has overseen around £1bn in lending without any capital losses.

Ortus provides residential and commercial bridging loans across the UK and has offices in London, Belfast, Glasgow and Manchester.

Last year February, the lender was acquired by Icelandic commercial bank Kvika Banki hf.

As chief executive, Salisbury will work with the lender’s newly formed senior management team to identify growth opportunities in the UK property finance sector.

Gunnar Sigurdsson, chairman of Ortus, said: “The strength of the Ortus business model is a testament to Jon and Richard. Ortus is well positioned for future growth, particularly as part of the Kvika group. I have great faith in Jon’s leadership capabilities coupled with the formidable team he has assembled, to propel Ortus to new heights.”

Salisbury (pictured) added: “It has been a privilege to work alongside Richard for many years, and we take pride in the business we have jointly created. While Richard is stepping back from day-to-day operations, we are fortunate that he will continue to serve on our board and credit committee.

“Since becoming a part of the Kvika group, we have experienced exceptional growth, and I am looking forward to the next phase of our journey.”