Spring Finance promotes Carley to sales head for second charge

Specialist lender Spring Finance has appointed Paul Carley as its head of sales for second charge mortgages.

In his role, he will focus on “building intermediary relationships and driving growth and distribution”.

He has worked at the firm since 2011, initially joining as business development manager.

Prior to that, he was managing director of First Choice Finance for nearly 36 years.

Shelley Stern, director of mortgages at Spring Finance, said: “We are excited for Paul to take on this role at a pivotal time in our growth plans. Paul has played a key role in the recent product and service improvements, and we are looking forward to delivering further enhancements to our customers and intermediary partners.”

Carley added: “Having helped grow Spring since its inception, coupled with over 35 years’ experience as a broker, affords me a unique perspective to really understand our customers wants and needs.

“I’m looking forward to bringing this to the forefront as the head of sales for second charge mortgages at an exciting time for Spring.”