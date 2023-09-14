You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Second Charge Lending -

Second Charge Lending

Spring Finance promotes Carley to sales head for second charge

by:
  • 14/09/2023
  • 0
Spring Finance promotes Carley to sales head for second charge
Specialist lender Spring Finance has appointed Paul Carley as its head of sales for second charge mortgages.

In his role, he will focus on “building intermediary relationships and driving growth and distribution”.

He has worked at the firm since 2011, initially joining as business development manager.

Prior to that, he was managing director of First Choice Finance for nearly 36 years.

Shelley Stern, director of mortgages at Spring Finance, said: “We are excited for Paul to take on this role at a pivotal time in our growth plans. Paul has played a key role in the recent product and service improvements, and we are looking forward to delivering further enhancements to our customers and intermediary partners.”

Carley added: “Having helped grow Spring since its inception, coupled with over 35 years’ experience as a broker, affords me a unique perspective to really understand our customers wants and needs.

“I’m looking forward to bringing this to the forefront as the head of sales for second charge mortgages at an exciting time for Spring.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.