MFS added to PMS lender panel

Market Financial Solutions (MFS) has been added to the PMS Mortgage Club lending panel.

The partnership means that brokers who are members of the PMS Mortgage Club will have access to MFS’ range of buy-to-let mortgage products.

MFS is a specialist lender, and claims to be particularly adept at handling large loans swiftly. It offers buy-to-let loans of up to £50m on terms ranging between three and 24 months.

It aims to grow its loan book to £1.5bn by the end of 2023, and reports having more than £1bn in funding, having secured a new £400m funding line back in June.

It’s the second panel MFS has been added to in recent weeks. Earlier this month the lender was placed on the Dynamo lender panel.

Karen Rodrigues (pictured), head of national accounts at MFS noted that the reduced rates introduced at the start of November had already proven popular with intermediaries.

“So, we are excited to be working with PMS to ensure more brokers are able to access our BTL range. Ultimately, with the market still adapting to the Bank of England’s hiking cycle over the past two years, brokers are crying out for optionality and flexibility,” she added.

Stephanie Charman, strategic relationships director at PMS Mortgage Club, pointed to the “flexible range” of buy-to-let products as a strong draw for intermediaries.

She continued: “With a shared commitment to ensuring advisers and brokers have access to the very best products, along with exceptional service and wrap-around support, MFS is a natural partner for us. We are very pleased to be working together.”