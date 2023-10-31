You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

MFS added to PMS lender panel

by:
  • 31/10/2023
  • 0
MFS added to PMS lender panel
Market Financial Solutions (MFS) has been added to the PMS Mortgage Club lending panel.

The partnership means that brokers who are members of the PMS Mortgage Club will have access to MFS’ range of buy-to-let mortgage products.

MFS is a specialist lender, and claims to be particularly adept at handling large loans swiftly. It offers buy-to-let loans of up to £50m on terms ranging between three and 24 months.

It aims to grow its loan book to £1.5bn by the end of 2023, and reports having more than £1bn in funding, having secured a new £400m funding line back in June.

It’s the second panel MFS has been added to in recent weeks. Earlier this month the lender was placed on the Dynamo lender panel.

Karen Rodrigues (pictured), head of national accounts at MFS noted that the reduced rates introduced at the start of November had already proven popular with intermediaries.

So, we are excited to be working with PMS to ensure more brokers are able to access our BTL range. Ultimately, with the market still adapting to the Bank of England’s hiking cycle over the past two years, brokers are crying out for optionality and flexibility,” she added.

Stephanie Charman, strategic relationships director at PMS Mortgage Club, pointed to the “flexible range” of buy-to-let products as a strong draw for intermediaries.

She continued: “With a shared commitment to ensuring advisers and brokers have access to the very best products, along with exceptional service and wrap-around support, MFS is a natural partner for us. We are very pleased to be working together.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.