You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

Lendco renews £300 million warehouse facility

by: Peter Taberner
  • 02/11/2023
  • 0
Lendco renews £300 million warehouse facility
Lendco has renewed its £300m buy-to-let Warehouse facility with its financial partners BNP Paribas and HSBC.

The deal allows the company to fund its new originators for a further three years, as it grows its loan book beyond the £1.5 billion mark.

Commenting on the deal, Adrian Scragg, the director of treasury, capital markets, and ESG of Lendco, said “We are delighted to have renewed our warehouse facility, which continues our deep-rooted partnership with BNPP and HSBC who have believed in and supported our business through some challenging economic times.”

“Our funding platform is nicely positioned to support the business on its continued growth trajectory.”

 

Busy year for Lendco

The renewal of the warehouse caps what has been a busy year for the firm, who specialise in buy-to-let mortgages and bridging loans.

In June, the firm signed a bridging warehouse facility with Natwest. The increased funding was brought in to allow the lender to widen its bridging criteria, resulting in more choices for its clients.

While in May, it priced its third securitisation Atlas 2023-1 valued at £304m, it was oversubscribed with the lender receiving offers that climbed to £580m, against £290m of bonds being offered.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Specialist Lending Solutions reported that Lendco’s sales team had been bolstered by the arrival of Kieran Ryan as bridging sales executive.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Peter Taberner

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.