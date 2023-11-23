Know Your BDM: Mark Hutchings, Market Financial Solutions

This week Specialist Lending Solutions is talking to Mark Hutchings, business development manager at Market Financial Solutions

What locations and how many advisers and broker firms do you cover in your role?

In my role as a BDM, I cover a diverse range of locations and work with numerous advisers and broker firms. The exact number of firms and advisers may vary, but my focus is on ensuring a strong and widespread network to effectively serve our clients.

Areas I cover include Surrey, Hampshire, West Sussex, Oxfordshire and London.

What personal talent/skill is most valuable in doing your job?

The most valuable personal talent/skill in my job is undoubtedly relationship-building. Establishing and nurturing relationships with advisers, brokers, and clients is the foundation of success in the property finance industry.

What personal talent/skill would you most like to improve on?

While I excel in many aspects of my role, I’m always striving to improve my negotiation skills. Negotiation is a critical skill in the property finance sector, and I believe that refining this ability will enhance my overall performance.

What’s the hardest part of your job?

The most challenging aspect of my role has been navigating the dynamic shifts in the property finance market over the past 18 months, characterised by multiple base rate jumps and rampant inflation. Adapting to these volatile conditions and ensuring that our network of brokers and our clients remain well-informed with all the changes has proven to be a continuous and demanding endeavour. However, it is a vital my role as a BDM and one that I will continue to do.

What do you love most about your job?

What I love most about my job is the opportunity to help people achieve their property ownership or investment dreams. Making a positive impact on their lives and seeing their satisfaction is truly fulfilling.

What’s the best bit of career-related advice you’ve ever been given? Who gave it to you?

The best career-related advice I’ve ever received came from a mentor who emphasised the importance of continuous learning and adapting to change. They said, “Stay curious and be willing to embrace change, for that’s where growth and success lie.”

How do you keep up to date with developments in the market?

Staying up to date with market developments is essential in our industry. I keep myself informed by regularly attending industry conferences, webinars, and reading reputable publications. Networking with other professionals also helps in sharing insights and knowledge.

What is the most quirky/unique property deal you’ve been involved in?

One of the most unique property deals I’ve ever been involved in was a historic Grade II-listed building conversion project. It required creative financing solutions and a deep understanding of heritage regulations, making it a one-of-a-kind venture for me.

What was your motivation for choosing this career?

My motivation for choosing this career was my passion for property and finance. I wanted to combine these interests to help individuals and businesses make sound property investment decisions.

If you could do any other job in the property sector, what would it be and why?

If I could do any other job in the property sector, I would be interested in doing more property development on a larger scale. Creating innovative and sustainable property projects from the ground up would be a fascinating challenge.

What did you want to be growing up?

Growing up, I wanted to be an architect. I’ve always been drawn to the creative aspects of design and construction.

If you could have one superpower, what would it be?

If I could have one superpower, it would be the ability to foresee market trends and financial fluctuations, allowing me to make even more informed decisions for my clients and company.

What is your strategy for tackling challenges?

My strategy for tackling challenges is to remain calm, analytical, and solution oriented. I believe in taking a step back, evaluating the situation, and working collaboratively to find the best way forward.

And finally, what’s the strangest question you’ve ever been asked?

The strangest question I’ve ever been asked was, “If you were a property, what type of property would you be?” It was an unconventional interview question, but I answered by saying I would be a lighthouse – a guiding and stabilizing force in the property finance world.