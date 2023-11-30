YBS Commercial cuts rates

YBS Commercial has reduced rates by up to 0.3 per cent across its buy-to-let range along with its holiday lets and houses of multiple occupancy (HMO).

Prices in its buy-to-let range for commercial landlords borrowing under £1m have been cut by up to 0.3 per cent, and by 0.2 per cent for those borrowing £1m or more.

Holiday lets and HMO products have also been discounted by 0.2 per cent, with rates beginning from 6.35 per cent and 6.3 per cent respectively.

The firm’s commercial investment five-year fix, launched earlier this year, have also fallen by 0.2 per cent. It is available for loans on retail, office, industrial, warehousing, quality leisure facilities and other kinds of commercial property.

The rate now stands at 7.1 per cent, a fall from 7.3 per cent up to 60 per cent LTV, and at 70 per cent LTV the decrease is from 7.35 per cent to 7.15 per cent.

Tom Simpson, managing director of YBS Commercial Mortgages, said: “We’re really pleased to reduce rates across our suite of products, following a drop in swap rates.

“These changes reflect our commitment to keeping brokers informed about rate changes, adjusting our pricing and passing on the benefit of market fluctuations wherever possible to brokers and their clients, and ensuring that we retain our competitive edge.”