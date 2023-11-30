You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Commercial Finance

YBS Commercial cuts rates

  • 30/11/2023
YBS Commercial cuts rates
YBS Commercial has reduced rates by up to 0.3 per cent across its buy-to-let range along with its holiday lets and houses of multiple occupancy (HMO).

Prices in its buy-to-let range for commercial landlords borrowing under £1m have been cut by up to 0.3 per cent, and by 0.2 per cent for those borrowing £1m or more.

Holiday lets and HMO products have also been discounted by 0.2 per cent, with rates beginning from 6.35 per cent and 6.3 per cent respectively.

The firm’s commercial investment five-year fix, launched earlier this year, have also fallen by 0.2 per cent. It is available for loans on retail, office, industrial, warehousing, quality leisure facilities and other kinds of commercial property.

The rate now stands at 7.1 per cent, a fall from 7.3 per cent up to 60 per cent LTV, and at 70 per cent LTV the decrease is from 7.35 per cent to 7.15 per cent.

Tom Simpson, managing director of YBS Commercial Mortgages, said: “We’re really pleased to reduce rates across our suite of products, following a drop in swap rates.

“These changes reflect our commitment to keeping brokers informed about rate changes, adjusting our pricing and passing on the benefit of market fluctuations wherever possible to brokers and their clients, and ensuring that we retain our competitive edge.”

Anna is a reporter for Mortgage Solutions and assistant editor for Specialist Lending Solutions, both B2B sister titles of YourMoney.com. She has worked as a journalist for over four years, initially in the specialty insurance sector before moving onto mortgages.

