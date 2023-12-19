Quantum Mortgages reports £350m of new lending in 2023

Specialist buy-to-let lender Quantum Mortgages has lent over £350m in new mortgage applications in 2023, with further growth on the horizon.

In a yearly update, Quantum Mortgages said that it had grown its team from 18 to 31 in around 12 months, with six promotions and six more opportunities on the cards. All in all, this would bring the total headcount to 37.

The company also reported an 81.5 per cent increase in registered brokers, a 72 per cent increase in mortgage networks and 43 per cent rise in mortgage clubs joining this year.

The lender was launched in 2022 with an initial focus on professional landlords, headed by Jason Neale, former head of buy-to-let lending at Axis Bank.

The company launched its first buy-to-let product through Legal and General Mortgage Club, and has gone on to bring out a green LTV boost mortgage and 100 per cent ICR deal for landlord mortgage prisoners.

The company has upped its procuration fee by up to 0.3 per cent and widened its distribution through several partnerships.

Quantum Mortgages said that it has made donations to Save The Children, Shelter and The Bus Shelter MK to help combat homelessness during the holiday season.

Neale, now managing director at Quantum Mortgages, said: “As we pop the champagne and sprinkle glitter on the successes of 2023, let’s not forget the magic of giving back. Here’s to a festive season filled with joy, laughter, and the warmth of making a difference.

“Thank you for being the heartbeat of Quantum Mortgages – let’s make 2024 even more legendary.”