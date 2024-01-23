You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Commercial Finance

Ortus unveils new five-year product

  • 23/01/2024
Ortus unveils new five-year product
Ortus Secured Finance has launched a new five-year commercial mortgage product.

The product from Ortus Secured Finance is available over a five-year term and up to a maximum loan-to-value of 65 per cent. The loan range stretches from £500,000 to £25 million, with an overpayment facility which allows the borrower to repay up to 10 per cent of the loan balance annually without early repayment charges, which applies after year two.

There is an interest coverage ratio (ICR) of 100 per cent from 5.5 per cent plus bank base rate.

The lender said that the new product combines the stability of a long-term mortgage with the adaptability of bridging finance.

 

Ortus: ‘Logical step in growing our offering’

Jamie Russell, commercial director of Ortus Secured Finance, said that the expansion of the product range was part of its efforts to serve clients and introducers.

He continued: “We have had a particular focus on commercial property since our inception and providing five-year commercial loans was the next logical step in growing our offering.

“This product now enables us to help borrowers and investors for the next step beyond a bridging or acquisition loan.”

A reshuffle of the senior team at Ortus last year saw Jon Salisbury take on the role of chief executive.

John Fitzsimons is a freelance journalist and has been writing about money since 2007. A former editor of Mortgage Solutions and loveMONEY, he has written for titles including the Mirror, the Sunday Times, the Sun and Moneyweek, covering everything from bank accounts and mortgages to football season tickets and rare coins.

