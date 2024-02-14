You are here: Home - News -

Fixed rates continue to fall but still in line with prior year figures – Rightmove

  • 14/02/2024
Two- and five-year fixed rate mortgage pricing has continued to edge down, but at a slower pace, with average rates in line with last year, figures have shown.

According to Rightmove, the average five-year fixed mortgage rate is 4.69 per cent, slightly down from 4.7 per cent a year ago.

The average two-year fixed mortgage rate is currently 5.03 per cent, a slight increase from 5.02 per cent a year ago.

Looking at the 60 per cent loan to value (LTV) tier, the average two-year fixed rate is 4.46 per cent and the average five-year fixed rate is 4.13 per cent. The lowest two-year fixed is 4.2 per cent and the lowest five-year fixed is 3.94 per cent.

Going up to 75 per cent LTV, the average two-year fix stands at 4.85 per cent, with the bottom-most rate pegged at 4.3 per cent.

The average five-year fixed rate is 4.59 per cent, and the cheapest rate on the market is 4.14 per cent.

At 85 per cent LTV, the average two-year fix is 5.03 per cent and the lowest rate is 4.64 per cent.

The average five-year fix is 4.64 per cent and the bottom-most rate is 4.32 per cent.

Within the higher LTV tiers, the average two- and five-year fixed rate at 90 per cent LTV is 5.26 per cent and 4.81 per cent respectively, whilst at 95 per cent LTV this goes up to 5.73 per cent and 5.33 per cent.

The lowest two-year fix at 90 per cent LTV is 4.89 per cent and 4.47 per cent for a five-year fix.

At 95 per cent LTV, the bottom-most rate is 5.15 per cent for a two-year fix and 4.48 per cent for a five-year fix.

The average monthly mortgage payment on a typical first-time buyer-type property when taking out an average five-year fixed 85 per cent LTV mortgage is £1,066 per month, down from £1,076 per month a year ago.

Earlier this month, Rightmove reported that average mortgage rates continue to fall.

