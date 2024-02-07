You are here: Home - News -

News

Average mortgage rates continue to slide – Rightmove

by:
  • 07/02/2024
  • 0
Average mortgage rates continue to slide – Rightmove
Average mortgage rates across all loan to value (LTV) tiers have continued their downward trend, a report has found.

According to Rightmove, the average five-year fixed mortgage rate is now 4.64 per cent, down from 4.77 per cent a year ago.

The average two-year fixed mortgage rate stands at 4.97 per cent, a decrease from 5.10 per cent a year ago.

At 60 per cent LTV, the average two-year fixed rate is 4.41 per cent, with the lowest rate at 4.17 per cent. This is down from an average rate of 4.73 per cent a year ago.

Its average five-year fixed rate is 4.1 per cent, and the bottom-most rate is 3.88 per cent. The average five-year fixed rate a year ago is 4.41 per cent.

Going up to 75 per cent LTV, the average two-year fixed rate is 4.8 per cent and the lowest rate is 4.36 per cent. The average rate a year ago was 4.89 per cent.

The average five-year fixed rate at the same LTV tier is 4.55 per cent, and the cheapest rate is 4.11 per cent. The average rate a year ago stood at 4.55 per cent.

At 85 per cent LTV, the average two-year fixed rate is 4.96 per cent and the lowest rate is 4.57 per cent. This is down from 5.12 per cent a year ago.

The average five-year fixed rate at 85 per cent LTV is 4.58 per cent and the bottom-most rate is 4.13 per cent. The average rate last year at this LTV tier was 4.79 per cent.

Within the 90 per cent LTV tier, the average two-year fixed rate is 5.19 per cent, and the cheapest rate is 4.84 per cent. The average rate a year ago was 5.51 per cent.

The average five-year fixed rate is 4.74 per cent and the cheapest rate is 4.39 per cent. The average rate a year ago was pegged at 5.02 per cent.

Going up to 95 per cent LTV, the average two-year fixed rate is 5.59 per cent, the bottom-most rate is 5.15 per cent. The average rate last year was 5.64 per cent.

The average five-year fixed rate at the same LTV is 5.25 per cent and the lowest rate is 4.84 per cent. The average rate a year ago stood at 5.28 per cent.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is a reporter for Mortgage Solutions and assistant editor for Specialist Lending Solutions, both B2B sister titles of YourMoney.com. She has worked as a journalist for over four years, initially in the specialty insurance sector before moving onto mortgages.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Specialist Lending Event 2024

Feb 08, 2024
Toughsheet Community Stadium, Bolton

Toughsheet Community Stadium

Feb 08, 2024
Toughsheet Community Stadium

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2024

Mar 07, 2024 to Mar 08, 2024
Brooklands Hotel

Latest Poll

What support do you want to see for first-time buyers?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.