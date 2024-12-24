user.first_name
Top 10 most read specialist lending stories of 2024

As the year comes to an end, we look on back on the top 10 most read stories on Specialist Lending Solutions in 2024.

People moves dominated this year’s most read stories, as some of the mortgage industry’s heavyweights moved to new roles in different lending institutions. News that a new lender, Afin Bank, had launched to serve Africans living in the UK piqued readers’ interest, while broking opportunities in social housing buy to let (BTL) also got you intrigued.

Narrowly missing on a top 10 spot were stories of house in multiple occupation (HMO) rogue landlords, product launches and the ever-popular rate cuts.

As the year draws to a close, remind yourselves of the specialist lending market’s biggest news with Specialist Lending Solutions‘ 10 most read stories.

 

Exclusive: NatWest’s Sard takes up new banking retail role at Shawbrook

How to support young landlords

Exclusive: New lender Afin Bank launches to serve Africans in the UK

All the winners of the British Specialist Lending Awards 2024

Broking opportunities in social housing BTL – what you need to know

Exclusive: Bluestone Mortgages’ Steve Seal to depart as CEO

Exclusive: TML’s Griffiths made commercial director for retail mortgages at Shawbrook

Former England striker Johnson joins Approved Property Finance as director

BSLS2024: Consumer Duty has made vulnerability about ‘characteristics’ rather than ‘binary’

Rowntree named CEO of Together

LendInvest targets home ‘flippers’ with new products

