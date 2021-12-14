ASTL refreshes trade body website

The Association of Short Term Lenders (ASTL) has relaunched its website.

The trade body said that it had been completely revamped, with a new design, navigation and content for visitors. It said that the new site had been developed following consultation with members of the association, and was designed to deliver a better experience and clearer information to members and associate members.

The website includes information on the trade body, its code of conduct and the benefits of membership. It also includes directories for members and associate members.

Vic Jannels (pictured), chief executive of the ASTL, said the new website would provide a “representative shop window” for the association, its members and the industry itself.

He continued: “Our job at the ASTL is to uphold high standards of practice within short term lending, to protect its reputation and to promote the sector and help to grow its potential. This new website gives us a great platform to do that and we are already planning ways to raise awareness and drive traffic to the site in the new year.”

It comes after ASTL boosted its ranks with the additions of Debenhams Ottaway and Buzz Capital in recent weeks.